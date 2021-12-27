For celebrations, English fizz is on the rise

By LOUISE DIXON

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — English sparkling wine has been winning respect and an audience in recent years. Globally, English sparkling wines still make up a tiny part of the market but sales are growing. English sparkling wine uses the same three grapes as Champagne and the same production method. The vines are planted in similar chalky soils. But the cooler climate gives English sparkling wine a slightly different flavor. The temperate British climate was even a draw for French champagne house Tattinger. It bought farmland in Kent in collaboration with U.K. winemaker Hatch Mansfield to create Domaine Evremond. Their wines are to hit the market in the 2020s.