Stocks open slightly higher as traders return from holiday

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher in muted trading on Wall Street Monday as traders return from the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% in the early going, led by more gains in big technology companies like Apple and Nvidia. The benchmark index is coming off its latest record high. European markets were also mostly higher, but London’s market was closed for a holiday. In Asia, Hong Kong’s market was also closed and Japan’s market ended slightly lower. Crude oil prices held steady and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 1.48%.