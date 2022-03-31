Skip to Content
Early results show Amazon workers in Alabama rejecting union

By HALELUYA HADERO and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Early results show Amazon workers in Alabama rejecting union bid for a second time, but outstanding challenged votes could change the outcome. In Bessemer, early vote results showed a tight race, with 993 “no” votes edging out 875 “yes” votes. The National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the election, said that 416 challenged votes could still change the outcome of the election. A hearing has not yet been set to decide if any the challenged counts will be counted.

