Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas

ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States unleashed some of its toughest actions against Russian President Vladimir Putin right after he rolled his troops into Ukraine. Polls in the U.S. find support for doing more. So what options are left to step up the pressure? Many experts say the mightiest trigger the West can pull on Russia is the one on a gas pump nozzle. Oil and gas account for 40% of the Russian government’s revenue and are financing the war in Ukraine. Current and former U.S. officials say cutting the flow of oil and gas revenue to Russia is a prime topic now. But that would mean even more pain at the pump for consumers.