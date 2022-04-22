Stocks open lower on Wall Street, capping another bumpy week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, capping a bumpy week as the Federal Reserve promises to be more aggressive about fighting inflation. Health care stocks were leading the way lower, led by a 14% drop in HCA after the hospital operator cut its financial forecasts. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and is on track for a weekly loss. Most stocks in the index were lower. Strength in some tech companies limited the losses in the Nasdaq composite, which was down just 0.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 2.92%.