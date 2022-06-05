Sri Lanka holds its breath as new PM fights to save economy

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — It has been nearly three weeks since Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister of Sri Lanka with a daunting mandate to pull the crisis-weary country from the brink of an economic abyss that threatens to tear it apart. The five-time prime minister has inherited a nation barreling toward bankruptcy and saddled with foreign debt so big that it has no money left for basic imports. Sri Lankans are struggling to access the bare necessities like food, fuel, medicine, cooking gas and even toilet paper and matches. The seasoned politician, who also serves as the finance minister, has begun difficult negotiations with financial institutions and lenders to fill the coffers and give some relief to citizens. But reforms are slow and people want results now.