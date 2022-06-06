Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese government is inviting a U.S. envoy mediating between Lebanon and Israel over their disputed maritime border to return to Beirut as soon as possible to work out an agreement amid rising tensions along the border. The government’s invitation on Monday came a day after Israel set up an oil rig at its designated location at the Karish field, which Israel says is part of its U.N.-recognized exclusive economic zone. Lebanon says it is in a disputed area. The U.S.-mediated indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel have been stalled for months with disagreement within Lebanon on how big the disputed area is.