Italian govt staves off immediate prospect of early election

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s government has staved off the immediate prospect of an early election after a key ally indicated he would remain in the coalition for now. Draghi met with former Premier Giuseppe Conte who is now the leader of the populist 5-Star Movement for more than an hour Wednesday. Draghi’s coalition partners range from the left to the right of the political spectrum in addition to the populists. He has said publicly that his government couldn’t continue without the support of the 5-Stars. Conte is caught between the loyalty to the coalition and pressures from the increasingly restless base of his party.