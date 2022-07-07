G-20 diplomats face unity headwinds on Ukraine, war’s impact

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world’s richest and largest developing nations have opened talks with an appeal from the Indonesian host for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. As the foreign ministers from the Group of 20 confront multiple crises, including the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, all are overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and its ripple effects. Indonesia’s foreign minister appealed for unity among the group, which includes Russia, China, the United States and its Western allies, despite signs that any consensus on the matter would remain elusive.