Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park last month have generated calls from weather experts for changes to the way the government issues weather forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. Government forecasters warned of rising Yellowstone rivers but failed to predict the calamitous June flooding that happened in the park and in neighboring Montana areas. Experts say forecasting models based on historical records have become outdated as climate change bakes the planet. A National Weather Service meteorologist says officials were flying blind as river levels rose, with no way to predict where the impacts would be. Hundreds of homes were damaged but no lives lost in the Yellowstone floods.