Gates Foundation, women’s tennis partnering on health issues

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The WTA women’s professional tennis tour and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are partnering to raise awareness about — and money for — women’s health and nutrition around the world. They also plan to work together to promote gender equality and female leadership. Melinda French Gates tells the AP that the foundation sees WTA players as role models who “can speak to these issues because they know them.” She met for about an hour at the All England Club on Friday with WTA President Micky Lawler and several former players. Attendees included past Wimbledon champions Billie Jean King and Marion Bartoli.