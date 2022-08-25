Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge presiding over Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to prevent billionaire Elon Musk from backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company has ordered both sides to turn over more information to opposing lawyers. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the judge ordered Twitter Thursday to provide Musk’s attorneys more data regarding the company’s estimates that less than 5% of the accounts on its platform are fake. Musk claims that up to 30% of the accounts could be spam or bots,.

