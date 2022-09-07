ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is holding an unusual second meeting to review a closely watched drug for the illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Patients with the deadly neurological disease have rallied behind the drug from Amylyx Pharma and are lobbying the FDA for approval. Only two drugs are currently FDA-approved for the disease, which is fatal and has no cure. The FDA previously held a meeting where its outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx’s drug, saying the company’s data was unconvincing. Wednesday’s meeting is focused on new analyses which the company says strengthen its case for approval.

