Australian Senate backs 43% greenhouse gas reduction by 2030

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Senate has voted to ensure the government’s elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade is enshrined in law. The Senate passed legislation supporting the target in a vote of 37 to 30 on Thursday despite several senators who backed the bill calling for a more ambitious 2030 target. The government officially committed Australia to the 43% target after it came to power at May elections. Entrenching the target in law makes it difficult for any future government to reduce the target. The Senate made several amendments which are certain to be accepted by the House of Representatives.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.