Putin: Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports. He also vows to press on with Moscow’s military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals. Speaking Wednesday at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Putin scoffed at Western plans for a cap on Russian oil and gas prices as a “stupid” idea that “will only lead to a hike in prices.” He warned that such a move would represent a clear breach of the existing contracts, saying that Russia may respond to it by completely turning off the faucets.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.