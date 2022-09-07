United nudges 3Q revenue estimate higher after busy summer

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is raising its estimate of third-quarter revenue because of strong demand for tickets over the summer vacation season. The Chicago airline said Wednesday that revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019. That’s one percentage point better than previously forecast. United says fuel costs are coming in slightly higher than expected, but that’s offset by a slightly smaller increase than expected in other costs. United says its third-quarter adjusted profit margin will be 10.5%, up from an earlier forecast of 10%.

