UPS hiring for the holiday rush holds steady above 100,000

NEW YORK (AP) — UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season, about inline with the previous two years. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. While online shopping has slowed from the height of the pandemic, it’s still well above historic norms. UPS said Wednesday that there will be job openings for full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS promotes seasonal jobs as positions that can lead to year-round employment. In recent years, according to UPS, roughly 35% of people hired for seasonal package-handling jobs land permanent positions.

