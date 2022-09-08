European cab drivers protest practices, spread of Uber

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of cab drivers have clogged traffic in Brussels in an international demonstration against Uber. The hail ride company is seen as unfairly distorting the market. The drivers want Belgian and European Union authorities to curb the spread of Uber and say the service does not face the tax burden and regulation that they do. Protesters came as far and wide as Switzerland and Spain. Over the past decade, Uber has won an increasing part of the market with its low prices and tech-savvy reservation system.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.