Summer of ’22 brought record heat, solar power to Europe

BERLIN (AP) — Europe has smashed previous temperature records this summer, with long periods of sunshine causing sweltering conditions across much of the continent but also helping boost much-needed solar power. The European Commission said Thursday that average temperatures from June to August were 0.7 degrees Fahrenheit higher on the continent this year than the previous record set in 2021. The commission drew on satellite data of surface air temperatures going back to 1991. Energy think tank Ember said the EU set a new record for solar power this summer, reducing the need for natural gas imports. The 27-nation bloc generated 12% of its electricity from solar power from May to August, up from 9% during the same period last year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.