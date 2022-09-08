Turkish wildfire brought under control after 1,000 evacuated

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Firefighters have brought a wildfire in southern Turkey under control a day after more than 1,000 people were evacuated from homes and hotels. The fire broke out in the district of Gulnar, in the Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin on Wednesday and spread to parts of the nearby district of Silifke. Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency said Thursday that at least 29 water-dropping helicopters, 11 planes and 850 emergency workers were involved in extinguishing the blaze. The agency said hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated. At least eight people affected by the fire were being treated in hospitals.

