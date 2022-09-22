Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe

MIAMI (AP) — Executive directors of the Inter-American Development Bank have voted unanimously to recommend firing a former Trump official as president of the Washington-based institution. The action follows an investigation that found Mauricio Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by favoring a top aide with whom he had a romantic relationship. A person familiar with the vote said the decision to recommend ousting Claver-Carone came in a closed-door meeting Thursday. The Associated Press obtained a confidential report by a law firm hired by the bank’s board triggered by an anonymous complaint of misconduct against Claver-Carone. Investigators say it is reasonable to conclude the relationship existed since at least 2019, when both held senior positions on the National Security Council.

