Judge outlines holes in DOJ suit to stop UnitedHealth deal

Federal regulators failed to show that UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of technology company Change Healthcare will likely hurt competition, a judge explained in a memo outlining his rejection of a lawsuit over the deal. The U.S. Department of Justice sued in February to block the roughly $8-billion acquisition, with regulators noting at the time that they feared it would put too much health care claims information in the hands of one company. But U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols Issued an order earlier this week denying the request to end the deal. The case was the subject of an August trial.

