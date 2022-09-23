Denmark to allow ‘significantly reduced’ mink production

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says a temporary ban on mink breeding will expire Jan. 1, allowing mink production to resume in the country but at a ”significantly reduced” level than before the coronavirus pandemic. The Danish government nearly two years ago ordered a cull of millions of minks and banned mink farming to minimize the risk of the small mammals retransmitting the virus. The Environment and Food Ministry said Friday that health officials now think “there is a limited risk to public health by resuming significantly reduced mink production and by introducing infection prevention measures.” The government says breeders will be required to implement procedures for handling COVID-19 in their herds.

