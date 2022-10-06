Russia strikes apartments; refugees detained at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks have hit apartments in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people and wounding at least 12. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky called the attacks “absolute evil.” The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Thursday in Kyiv his agency will increase the number of inspectors at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant from two to four. Ukrainian forces say they retook 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) of territory from the Russians in the Kherson region this month. Kherson is one of four regions Russia has illegally annexed. Elsewhere, several hundred Ukrainians fleeing Russian-occupied areas reportedly were detained near the Russian-Estonian border and taken away on Russian trucks to an unknown destination.

