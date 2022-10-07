CVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit

CVS Health shares tumbled early Friday after the company said a big Medicare Advantage plan took a hit in government quality ratings about a week before a key enrollment window opens for the coverage. The health care giant said that its Aetna National PPO dropped from 4.5 stars to 3.5 in 2023 ratings, which were released Thursday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Plans are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 representing excellent, according to CMS. The ratings are released annually. The Aetna plan covers nearly 2 million people.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.