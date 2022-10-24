Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: selecting a neutral jury. Manhattan prosecutors say the Trump Organization helped top executives avoid income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars. The former president himself isn’t on trial and isn’t expected to testify. But the judge and lawyers will likely be looking to keep people off the jury if they have unshakable feelings about the Republican. Once jury selection is complete, the trial is expected to last at least four weeks.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

