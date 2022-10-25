Coke raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales

Beverage giant Coca-Cola saw stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. Atlanta-based Coke raised its full-year earnings guidance based on the results. Coke said its revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke’s net income rose 14% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 69 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of a 64-cent profit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.