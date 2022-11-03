Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site for safety systems

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is relying on emergency generators to run its safety systems after external power from the Ukrainian electric grid was again cut off. Fighting in Ukraine has repeatedly damaged power lines and substations that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant requires to operate safety systems. That’s forced operators to turn to backup generators to cool its six reactors. All six reactors have been shut down. Elsewhere, the human toll from earlier battles became evident again Thursday when Ukrainian officials said 868 bodies of civilians, including 24 children, were found in liberated areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions. A national police official also said 34 torture sites were found after the Russians withdrew from six regions.

