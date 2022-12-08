Skip to Content
Ciena, Duckhorn rise; Tesla, Korn Ferry fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down 60 cents to $173.44.

Investors are worried that the electric vehicle maker could suffer financially because of CEO Elon Musk’s focus on Twitter.

Landstar System Inc., up $1.88 to $170.24.

The transportation services company increased its stock buyback program and declared a special dividend.

Verint Systems Inc., up 27 cents to $37.65.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported strong third-quarter earnings.

Oxford Industries Inc., down $6.37 to $101.82.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama clothing line slipped despite reporting solid earnings and giving investors a strong financial forecast.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., up 83 cents to $16.63.

The California wine maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., down 16 cents to $10.15.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Korn Ferry, down $2.93 to $51.02.

The staffing company gave investors a disappointing third-quarter financial forecast.

Ciena Corp., up $8.63 to $51.87.

The developer of high-speed networking technology reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

