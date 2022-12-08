Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has unveiled the first U.S. currency bearing her signature, marking the first time that U.S. currency will bear the name of a female treasury secretary. It’s one more milestone for Yellen, a pathbreaking economist currently presiding over what may be the most important role of her career. Yellen’s name will appear on U.S. currency alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that role. It will be the first time that both of the signatures on U.S. bills will belong to women. The new bills will begin circulating next year.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

