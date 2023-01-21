France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — France and Germany have commemorated the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty by committing to “unwavering support” for Ukraine and to strengthening the European Union. The German government’s entire Cabinet was in Paris for joint meetings with their French counterparts on Sunday. The war in Ukraine has exposed strategy differences between the two countries, notably over energy and future military investments. Speaking during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron said he has asked his defense minister to “work on” the idea of sending Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine. Scholz didn’t comment on whether Germany would agree to provide its Leopard 2 tanks.

By SYLVIE CORBET and EMILY SCHULTHEIS Associated Press

