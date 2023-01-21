Italy’s Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has arrived Sunday in Algeria for a two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare on Sunday. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Algeria has replaced Russia as Italy’s No. 1 energy supplier, and Rome is looking to boost that partnership. However, topics such as naval construction, cars and start-ups were said to be on Meloni’s agenda, a sign the two countries might deeper their cooperation. Meloni is scheduled to meet Monday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.