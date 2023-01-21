Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say that three people have been killed and at least one person is missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the southeast of the country. Around two dozen people were rescued. The cause of the capsizing on Saturday wasn’t immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people and 15 of them were foreigners. The vessel overturned at the Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve which is north of Mombasa. The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved weren’t immediately revealed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.