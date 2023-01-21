Loewe’s minimalist Paris show explores Old Masters, boyhood

PARIS (AP) — Designs by Loewe’s Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson are often credited by front-row editors as among the best if not the best gracing the Paris runways today. And Saturday’s fall collection sent the Spanish heritage house and its VIP guests into an off-kilter and snipped away world of the Old Masters, boyhood, vulnerability and dreams. Anderson had delved into the world of the masterpiece painting by recreating their genius in a contemporary way. He did it with sensitivity, flair, and restrained visual drama. Looks were intentionally incomplete. There were bare torsos on shimmering loose gold shorts, pale legging undergarments with a sort of codpiece and big leather boots with no pants.

