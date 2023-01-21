Ukraine’s Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an emotional meeting with the families of people who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week. Zelenskyy spoke with family members of seven of those killed in the crash on Wednesday in the Brovary area of Kyiv, the capital city. A helicopter carrying Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi crashed into a kindergarten in a foggy residential suburb of Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground. Monastyrskyi, who oversaw the country’s police and emergency services, was the most senior official killed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

