Telesis Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The synthetic biology company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.5 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.4 million.

