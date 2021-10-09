North Macedonia police seize counterfeit currency, arrest 2

AP National News

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia police say they have seized counterfeit banknotes with a purported value of nearly 1 million euros during a routine check-up of the luggage of two Cameroon citizens at the country’s main international airport. Both men were arrested. The men, aged 40 and 36, were identified only by their initials. Forensic examination established that the notes were created using professional equipment. If convicted, the arrested men face up to 10 years in jail.