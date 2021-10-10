India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions

AP National News

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese army commanders have discussed steps to disengage troops from key friction areas to ease a 17-month border standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes. An Indian army spokesman says the commanders met at Moldo on the Chinese side in the Ladakh area and a joint statement is likely to be issued on Monday. No details were available and China offered no immediate comment. Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from face-off sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra troops.