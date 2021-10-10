Injured metro Phoenix deputy on life support after attack

AP National News

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of gravely injuring a metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy has been shot and wounded by a homeowner. Maricopa County sheriff’s officials say the suspect _ identified as 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley_ is hospitalized in critical condition while the deputy remains on life support. Hurley was shot Saturday night at a home in Tonopah, some 52 miles west of Phoenix. Authorities say the manhunt for Hurley began around 11 a.m. Saturday after he allegedly attacked a deputy who was processing him on multiple felony warrants at a substation in suburban Avondale, about 18 miles west of Phoenix. It wasn’t immediately known if Hurley had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.