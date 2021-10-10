Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

AP National News

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis have voted in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led uprising against corruption and mismanagement. The voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists. Results were expected within a day or two, but negotiations over choosing a prime minister were expected to drag on for weeks. More than 250,000 security personnel were tasked with protecting the vote. But for the first time in decades, no curfew was imposed. That reflects improved security in the country in recent years. The election is the sixth since the U.S.-led invasion 2003 invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.