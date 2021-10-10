Iraqis cast ballots hoping for change few expect to happen

AP National News

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis are voting for a new parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement. The vote slated for next year was brought forward by six months in response to a popular uprising in the capital of Baghdad and southern provinces in late 2019. Polls opened Sunday morning nationwide, with more than 250,000 security personnel tasked with protecting the vote. But for the first time in decades, no curfew was imposed, reflecting improved security in the country in recent years. The election is the sixth since the U.S.-led invasion 2003 invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.