Jon Gruden again says he’s not a racist after Raiders loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Gruden again said he is not a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of the head coach’s 2011 remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apologized for his “insensitive remarks” when asked about the decade-old emails following the Raiders’ 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. A Wall Street Journal story last week noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features in an email. Gruden ended his news conference after a series of questions about the emails and his behavior. He said he has not been contacted by the NFL about the remark.