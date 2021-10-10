Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

AP National News

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles have begun gathering in cities across the country to show support for the country’s membership in the European Union. The nationwide rallies on Sunday follow Poland’s constitutional court ruling this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws. Donald Tusk, the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s membership in the EU. Polish media broadcast scenes of crowds gathering in Warsaw, Krakow, Poznan and other cities with EU and Polish flags. In Warsaw, EU and Polish flags fluttered from street posts and city buses ahead of the evening rally.