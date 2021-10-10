Police: TV reporter killed in bomb attack in Pakistan

AP National News

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say a roadside bomb has killed a regional television reporter in the country’s southwest. Police said Monday that journalist Shahid Zehri of Metro 1 News TV was traveling in his car when a bomb apparently targeting him exploded in the town of Hub in the Baluchistan province. Hours after Sunday’s attack, the Baluch Liberation Army separatist group claimed responsibility. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army. For decades, those groups have staged attacks mainly to target security forces to press their demands for independence. However, separatists have also threatened and attacked journalists in recent years.