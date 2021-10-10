Polls close across Iraq in early vote after mass protests

AP National News

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Polls have closed across Iraq in parliament elections that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement. The vote slated for next year was held months ahead of schedule in response to a popular uprising in the capital of Baghdad and southern provinces in late 2019. More than 250,000 security personnel were tasked with protecting the vote. But for the first time in decades, no curfew was imposed. That reflects improved security in the country in recent years. The election is the sixth since the U.S.-led invasion 2003 invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. Results are expected within the next 48 hours