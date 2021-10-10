Texas abortion law foes target lawmakers’ corporate donors

AP National News

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

Opponents of Texas’ strict abortion ban are focusing on companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors. The hope is that consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against the restrictions. The television and digital ads that began this past week highlight AT&T’s contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers. There are plans to expand the campaign to Florida, where a similar abortion proposal has been introduced. Abortion rights supporters in Texas are confronting the nation’s strictest abortion law, as well as a conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court and a wave of GOP lawmakers who want their states to be next.