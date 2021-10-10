UN, Bangladesh sign deal to aid Rohingya relocated to island

AP National News

By JULHAS ALAM and RISHABH R. JAIN

Associated Press

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — The United Nations and Bangladesh’s government have agreed to work together to help Rohingya refugees who live on an island in the Bay of Bengal. Bangladesh has moved more than 19,000 people to Bhasan Char island, even though the U.N. and humanitarian groups previously questioned whether the island was too vulnerable to being submerged by the sea. Bangladesh has been sheltering 1.1 million Rohingya from Myanmar in crowded camps. It says sea walls and other improvements have made the island more livable. The U.N. said a key reason it signed the new agreement was to start serving the people who moved to the island. Bangladesh plans to move thousands more Rohingya there in coming months.