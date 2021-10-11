4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Warsaw say four people, including a nephew of the prime minister, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Organizers say that up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Warsaw Sunday. Similar protests were held in many other cities. They were sparked by a top court’s ruling that the Polish constitution has supremacy over EU law. Critics say the ruling can be seen as rejection of EU values and may potentially lead to “Polexit” or the nation being forced out of the 27-member bloc.