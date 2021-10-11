German city of Cologne permits broadcast of muezzin’s call

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — The German city of Cologne will start permitting mosques to broadcast muezzin calls for prayer. The city says calls can be broadcast for five minutes every Friday around noon and audible outside the Muslim houses of prayer. A city spokesperson said Monday that Cologne mosques need to apply for a special permit to be able to broadcast the call. The initiative will be limited to two years and then be re-evaluated. The city’s mayor welcomed the decision. Mayor Henriette Reker tweeted last week that “permitting the call of the muezzin is a sign of respect.” Christian church bells ring out daily in most German cities and towns.