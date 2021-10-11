Global shares mixed on energy worries, weak US jobs data

AP National News

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed amid persisting worries about energy shortages and weaker than expected jobs growth in the U.S. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Sydney but rose in Tokyo and London. Shanghai was flat. Surging demand has collided with supply and shipping constraints, among other factors, pushing energy prices sharply higher and causing power outages in China and some other major economies. The release of weaker than expected employment figures pulled share prices on Wall Street lower Friday. This week, investors are turning their attention to inflation numbers due out on Wednesday, and upcoming corporate earnings.